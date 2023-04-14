Young mother found guilty of attempted murder for throwing newborn in dumpster

Alexis Avila has been found guilty of child abuse and attempted murder after throwing her...
Alexis Avila has been found guilty of child abuse and attempted murder after throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KCBD/Gray News) - Alexis Avila, a New Mexico mother who was accused of throwing her newborn child in a dumpster last year, has been found guilty.

KCBD reports that a jury came back with the guilty verdict Friday after more than two hours of deliberation.

They found Avila, now 19 years old, guilty of child abuse causing bodily harm and attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, jurors heard from Avila for the first time. During her testimony, she claimed she had no recollection of throwing her baby into the dumpster saying, “she had blacked out.”

The defense also called Avila’s psychologist to the stand who testified she diagnosed Avila with bipolar disorder. She stated the hormonal changes Avila was going through while pregnant could have amplified her underlying mood disorder.

Avila pleaded not guilty last year. Her baby was rescued from the dumpster and received medical treatment after the incident, authorities said.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1. She faces up to 18 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Investigators converse outside a Dothan home where a 71-year-old man was found dead on April...
71-year-old man found dead in Dothan
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Harvest Church Founding Pastor Ralph Sigler enters a Houston County courtroom on April 12, 2023.
Harvest Church, Methodist lawyers spar in lively court hearing
Water World
Water World in final leg of construction

Latest News

Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California...
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in western states
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
FILE - Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged in parking lot shooting
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump reports little income from Truth Social, between $100K and $1M from NFTs
Montana lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a bill banning the social media app TikTok from...
TikTok ban gets final approval by Montana’s GOP legislature