Weekend Chance Of Storms

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Skies will clear out tonight with temperatures returning to the middle to upper 50s. Saturday will bring temperatures in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. A line or complex of showers will move toward the Wiregrass after about 5 pm, bringing rain and gusty winds to the area. There is some uncertainty of how strong this line could be, but be prepared for storms with brief heavy rainfall moving through between 6 pm and 11 pm Saturday. The second half of Saturday evening will be much calmer, with our next round of showers on Sunday morning. The rest of the afternoon will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny much of the day, clouds and storms move in late. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends early, partly cloudy after. Low near 64°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, AM scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 79° 50%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 78° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

