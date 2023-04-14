Victim’s roommate arrested in morning murder

Blake Thomas Evans, 33 years old of Dothan, has now been charged with Murder for the death of...
Blake Thomas Evans, 33 years old of Dothan, has now been charged with Murder for the death of Kenneth Bruce.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Apr. 14, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police made an arrest in connection with a Friday morning murder on Langley Drive.

According to DPD, on Friday April 14, at approximately 5:54 a.m., officers were notified about an unknown individual in the pool of a backyard on Redwood Avenue in Dothan.

The homeowners did not know the individual.

Officers arrived and found Blake Thomas Evans on the homeowner’s property with no explanation as to why he was there.

Officers determined Evans was under the influence of an unknown substance and subsequently arrested him for public intoxication.

During this encounter, officers determined Evans lived at 701 Langley Drive, Apartment 2.

At approximately 6:35 a.m., the Dothan Police Department was notified that neighbors had found an individual lying face down in the back yard of 701 Langley Drive, Apartment 2.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim was deceased from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The victim, who also lived at this location, has been identified as 71 year-old Kenneth Bruce.

It was determined Bruce and Evans were roommates.

During the early morning hours, the two had an argument about an unknown matter.

During the argument, Evans retrieved a handgun that was kept in the apartment and shot Bruce multiple times before fleeing the residence.

Blake Thomas Evans, 33 years old of Dothan, has now been charged with Murder for the death of Kenneth Bruce.

His bond for the Murder charge has been set at $1.5 Million.

Evans was currently out on bond for an incident that took place in December of 2022 in which he was charged with Domestic Violence First Degree, Domestic Violence Strangulation and Assault Second Degree.

