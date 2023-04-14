Spanish Fort PD: ‘TikTok Trickster’ now in custody

SPANISH FORT Ala. (WALA) - The hunt has ended for a man dubbed the ‘TikTok Trickster’; an accused serial con artist.

The Spanish Fort Police Department says 54-year-old Brenton Fillers was taken into custody at a hospital in Lexington, Ky., around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators say stories like the one FOX10 did two weeks ago played a critical role in his capture.

“The only way we would have gotten this is through the media attention,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber. “We only knew that someone as prolific as him- he’s a con artist, he moves around the country, that he’s only going to be caught by someone seeing pictures of him-- going, ‘wow, that is the guy I’m talking to, or that my friend is talking to.’”

Authorities say Fillers left a trail of crime over the past three decades, disguising himself under more than two dozen aliases. They say he meets women on social media, lures them, steals their money or belongings, and moves on to the next victim.

“He’s a criminal- he’s a low life, he’s a predator. He’s not only a con-artist, he’s wanted for the rape of an 11-year-old boy in Texas,” said Barber. “What’s scary to me is he’s living with these women, visiting these women who have kids as well.”

“We have finally put him in custody, but he’s been in custody 30 plus times before. This needs to be his last stop,” he added.

Barber says an alleged victim in Texas saw a news story on Fillers and reached out to Spanish Fort police.

“She said, I didn’t want to say anything in front of my son and my friend- I sent him a lot of money,” explained Barber. “I said ‘how much is a lot of money’? She said ‘42 thousand in 3 weeks’. I said ‘how did you send it to him?’ She said, ‘I sent it as cash. Cash to an address in Kentucky for three different packages.’ Now we had an address in Kentucky.”

Shortly after, another victim in Kentucky caught wind of the story, too.

“The victim went to a local department in Kentucky and went ‘my gosh, this guy has been living with me the past couple of weeks,’” stated Barber. “He took $240. We converged from two different angles, two different victims.”

With this lead, police located Fillers at a hospital in Lexington for a medical issue unrelated to the case.

Earlier this month, FOX10 News spoke to Tricia of Spanish Fort, one of Filler’s alleged victims, and now she’s breathing a sigh of relief.

“It was just an amazing feeling and comfort knowing that he’s finally been caught, that he’s finally going to be punished for his crimes and serve his time or whatever that may be. Instead of traveling all over the country, he can travel in shackles and handcuffs for all I care,” said Tricia.

“I just think we would all get such gratification from seeing the look on his face if he could see all his victims in one room. That would be amazing,” she added.

Meanwhile, Chief Barber is asking victims to come forward to bring Fillers to justice.

“I believe there are many more victims out there that are unaware of what’s going on or are embarrassed about the situation and didn’t want to come forward, and we are pleading to anybody if this guy did scam you to file a report,” he said.

This map from Spanish Fort PD shows FIller’s path over a two-week period in March.

Map shows Filler's whereabouts over a 2-week period in March (Spanish Fort Police Department)

Chief Barber says just because he’s been arrested in Kentucky doesn’t mean he hasn’t committed crimes in other states.

Chief Barber adds that when Fillers has been released from the hospital, he’ll likely be taken to Texas where he’s wanted for the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy.

