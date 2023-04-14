PRICE Act could provide parents $6,900 in state funds for schooling

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School choice is expected to be a hot topic this legislative session. A bill introduced this week could put thousands of dollars into savings accounts for students who homeschool, go to private school, or choose to go to a school outside their district.

The Parental Rights in Children’s Education (PRICE) Act calls for the state to put $6,900 into an Education Savings Account or ESA’s for these students. The money can be used for things like tuition, books, and materials for their school year.

If the bill passes, parents or schools have the choice to opt-in to the program. State Senator Larry Stutts, the bill’s sponsor, says he doesn’t think there will be a mass exodus from one school to another if the legislation passes.

“It simply gives parents freedom and the choice to do it. Parents that are already making that choice, it gives them additional resources to improve their child’s education,” Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, said.

The ESA’s would start in the 2024-2025 school year. Some opponents say the bill takes away some freedoms to those who homeschool or go to private schools, but advocates say that’s not the case. We’re told no funds are being taken away from public schools.

You can read more about the bill here: https://www.legislature.state.al.us/pdf/SearchableInstruments/2023RS/SB202-int.pdf

