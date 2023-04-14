News4 premieres “JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders” documentary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A newly released documentary chronicles the murders of two Dothan teens and the frustrating 20-year investigation that followed.

JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders streams across News4 and Gray Media Group digital platforms, including YouTube, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku.

Watch JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders here.

“As the Hometown News Leader, it is our responsibility to create unique programming for our viewers,” said WTVY News Director Whitney Argenbright.

JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders starts its story on July 31, 1999, when 17-year-olds JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett went out for the night to celebrate JB’s birthday.

They never returned, and by the following day, police found their murdered bodies.

“This is a tragic crime that shook---and still shakes---our community,” WTVY Vice-President and General Manager Valerie Russell said.

The 23-minute program’s release comes as suspect Coley McCraney, arrested in 2019, stands trial on charges he killed Beasley and Hawlett.

“News4 takes pride in presenting unique programming for our remarkable viewers and while the content of this documentary may be unsettling for some, we recognize it is a captivating story that needs to be told,” Russell said.

Argenbright, who co-wrote the documentary, promises other unique programs, including Hometown Tour that premieres April 28 when the News4 team visits Geneva.

