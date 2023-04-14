G.W. Long and Ariton battle to last out in area play

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- It went down in Ariton Thursday. The Purple Cats taking on the G.W. Long Rebels in another classic that came down to the final out.

In the bottom of the first, Ariton threatened, but Cullis Kelly executed the spin-move to pick-off the runner at second for out number two.

In the top of the second, Cohen Pritchett delivers a base hit out into left field with two outs as Tanner Johnston chugged around third to slide in safely for the first run.

A big fourth inning as G.W. Long’s Brody Walker singled through the left side scoring Grant Watson for the fourth run of the game for the Rebels and that would be crucial.

Bottom of the 7th, Ariton getting a rally going, Paxton Steed blooped a ball into right field passed a diving right fielder as one run scored with runners now on second and third base.

Tying run at the plate, Phenix Griffin hits one out to center field and another diving effort, but that ball is down, and the Purple Cats score two more runs to dwindle the lead down to one run, still battling with two outs.

Ariton can’t complete the comeback though. They fell 4-3. Long looks for the area championship with a win on Friday.

