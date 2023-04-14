Gov. Ivey responds to question about possible grocery tax cut

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC asked Governor Ivey about the on going debate over ending the state’s grocery tax. In her State of the State, Gov. Ivey proposed a one-time $400 tax rebate.

From what we’ve reported on, more people are excited and on board with cutting grocery tax across the state, but there are still many in favor of getting this one-time rebate. The rebate would be $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples.

The governor said she is open to the grocery tax, but did not say she is specifically supporting it.

“The bottom line is, people in Alabama in America are hurting. Times are tight. And I just want to find a way that we can be responsible and provide relief to our people. So I’m open to solutions and recommendations. And we will consider that but I do want to return some money to our people if it’s at all possible,” Governor Ivey said.

The grocery tax cut has been in the works for a while now, and many lawmakers seemed in favor of it, but it hasn’t passed at this point.

Right now, only Alabama, Mississippi and South Dakota still tax groceries at the full state sales tax rate.

There are numerous proposals for it being considered right now.

