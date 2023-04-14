Gov. Ivey awards $100k grant for law enforcement training statewide

Police lights (File Photo)
Police lights (File Photo)(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Montgomery has been awarded a $100,000 grant that will go towards crime-prevention training for law enforcement and other groups statewide.

The grant will assist the Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse in offering a minimum of 30 one-day training sessions hosted in locations around the state, according to Gov. Kay Ivey. The training will cover a wide range of topics from officer safety, fraud, leadership and accountability and more.

“Our law enforcement officers deserve our gratitude for putting their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities,” Gov. Ivey said. “Therefore, we must ensure they have sufficient training to prevent crimes while also doing their jobs safely and effectively.”

The sessions are offered at a very low cost to assist law enforcement agencies in obtaining quality training while reducing travel expenses.

“I commend the work of the Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse in helping train officers in the latest tactics and methods to keep our communities safe,” Ivey added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Harvest Church Founding Pastor Ralph Sigler enters a Houston County courtroom on April 12, 2023.
Harvest Church, Methodist lawyers spar in lively court hearing
Water World
Water World in final leg of construction
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
McCraney team wants jurors to see crime scene, prosecutors object

Latest News

Langley Drive shooting
Man shot in Dothan, murder investigation ongoing
Book Publishing Workshop
Book Publishing Workshop at Aunt Katie's Community Garden
Geneva Festival on the Rivers
Geneva Festival on the Rivers
Community Garage Sale
VIP Star-Lite Drive-In Community Garage Sale