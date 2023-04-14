A few downpours this morning

SYNOPSIS - A few showers and rumbles of thunder this morning, we will dry out for the afternoon hours today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s for highs with partly sunny skies. Tomorrow for most of the day looks nice some models are trying push a squall line through the southern half of the area overnight Saturday into Sunday with other models keeping us dry until Sunday so we will have to see how this plays out. After the weekend sunshine returns Monday and we will warm back into the 80s by the end of the week.

TODAY - AM showers, partly sunny. High near 78°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 58°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: AM rain, partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 79° 40%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 48° High: 76° 0%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

