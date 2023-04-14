Auburn, Alabama rivalry heads to the baseball diamond

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn and Alabama Baseball are set to play a three-game series this weekend starting at 6 p.m. tonight in Tuscaloosa at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Alabama enters the weekend with a 24-10 overall record and is tied with Auburn with a 4-8 record in SEC play. Auburn comes into the weekend with an overall record of 19-13-1.

“We’re looking for competitive spirit, competitive nature,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said. “We need one or two guys to go out there and reset a good rhythm for our ballclub.”

Auburn comes into the weekend series having scored five or more runs in 13 straight games. The Crimson Tide enter the weekend going 10-10 in their last 20 games after a phenomenal 14-0 start to the season.

Drew Nelson will make his first SEC start at Alabama Saturday. Nelson leads the team with a 2.33 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19.1 innings since Mar. 11.

Nelson will have his hands full facing Alabama, who ranks second in the SEC and eighth in the NCAA with a .319 batting average and 368 hits. The Crimson Tide is also ninth in the country with a .432 on-base percentage.

Alabama freshman Colby Shelton leads the way with 13 home runs, while senior Drew Williamson tops the list with 38 RBI.

Bryson Ware is currently on a 34-game streak where he has reached a base, as well as a career best 17-game hit streak.

All three games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM. The games will also be streamed digitally on SEC Network+. starting at 6 p.m. tonight in Tuscaloosa at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

