71-year-old man found dead in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say a man was apparently murdered Friday morning at his Langley Drive home.

Investigators say the 71-year-old suffered several gunshot wounds.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

He said a person of interest was identified but he did not immediately face charges.

Hall said the victim will be identified after officers locate his next of kin.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 a.m.

The state forensics experts will analyze the victim’s body, with their results not expected until next week.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.