71-year-old man found dead in Dothan

Investigators converse outside a Dothan home where a 71-year-old man was found dead on April...
Investigators converse outside a Dothan home where a 71-year-old man was found dead on April 14, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say a man was apparently murdered Friday morning at his Langley Drive home.

Investigators say the 71-year-old suffered several gunshot wounds.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

He said a person of interest was identified but he did not immediately face charges.

Hall said the victim will be identified after officers locate his next of kin.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 a.m.

The state forensics experts will analyze the victim’s body, with their results not expected until next week.

