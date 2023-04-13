Trooper injured in chase, shootout recovering, ALEA says

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Alford was injured in a Sunday evening...
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Alford was injured in a Sunday evening officer-involved-shooting that left one person dead and three injured.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Trooper injured during a chase and shootout in Escambia County is recovering, ALEA announced Wednesday.

According to ALEA, Cpl. Jeremy Alford was released from the hospital and is at home resting with his family.

Alford was injured during an incident Sunday along Interstate 6 in south Alabama. ALEA says Alford attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but it refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle ultimately left the roadway and a shootout followed.

ALEA says one person died and three others, including Alford, were injured. None of the suspects’ names or a motive have been released.

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating, according to WALA Fox 10 in Mobile. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Is DNA enough to convict suspected killer Coley McCraney?
Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
(l to r) Burt Smithart, Circuit Judge, Barbour and Bullock counties and WCC Sparks Foundation...
Barbour County Commission presents proclamation to WCCD declaring April “Community College Month”
Catherine Coleman Flowers
Alabama environmentalist, author named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list
Harvest Church, Methodist lawyers spar in lively court hearing
Harvest Church, Methodist lawyers spar in lively court hearing