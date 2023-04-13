Showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS - Today is a 4WARN Weather Day as a area of low pressure moves ashore from the gulf, no this is not a tropical system. Off and on bands of heavy rain will move through during the morning hours with the chance of a few storms with some gusty winds. The best chance of severe weather will come during the late morning and early afternoon hours once we get into the heating of the day, some of the storms within the bands of rain could have some hail, gusty winds, and will have the chance of producing a tornado or two. We will start to see things quiet down as we head into the overnight hours with just a chance of a stray shower or two. We will remain dry Friday and Saturday before our next cold front moves in Sunday morning, this could have some storms with it so we will keep an eye on it. Sunshine returns next week.

TODAY - Showers and storms. High near 76°. Winds S/SE 10-15 mph 100%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 60°. Winds S 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

SUN: AM rain, partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 79° 40%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- * Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 20-25 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

