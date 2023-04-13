Nice Stretch Of Warm Temperatures Ahead

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Friday will be pleasant with temperatures near normal and a mix of sun and clouds. Patchy fog will be possible Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s. We stay dry until Sunday morning when a trough of low pressure moves through, bringing the chance of scattered showers. We turn sunnier for Monday and Tuesday with a few mornings cooler than normal.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds light S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds SW 10-15 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 57° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 79° 40% mainly AM

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

