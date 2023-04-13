EPA Proposes New Vehicle Emission Standards to Spur Electric Car Sales

By Stetson Miller
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Wednesday, The EPA proposed new stricter vehicles emissions standards that could lead to a big boost in electric vehicle sales. The pollution limits are said to be the strongest ever and could accelerate the transition to a clean-transportation future.

The new proposed standards were announced outside the EPA Headquarters Wednesday. If enacted, would lead to 2/3 of new passenger car sales being electric by 2032.

“I’m pleased to announce that EPA is proposing the strongest ever federal pollution technology standards for both cars and trucks,” said Michael Regan, EPA Administrator.

The rules set tighter pollution standards for new cars and trucks starting with model year 2027 and in turn, would push manufacturers to sell more electric vehicles to meet the new regulations.

“Today’s actions will accelerate our ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future, tackle the climate crisis head on, and improve air quality for communities all across the country,” said Regan.

Climate advocates like Melody Reis, with Moms Clean Air Force praised the new proposed regulations.

“I think we’re really getting to a place where we are incentivizing the right technology and clean energy,” said Reis, who is the Senior Legislative and Regulatory Policy Manager for the nonprofit. “And I think you know, we have to, you know, set high goals and and do our best to meet them.”

John Bozzella, the CEO of automaker trade group Alliance for Automotive Innovation said in a statement that the proposal was “aggressive by nature” with electrification goals that are very high. He said that it exceeds the Biden administration’s 50 percent EV sales target for 2030, which was announced less than two years ago.

Bozzella added that automakers are fully committed to an electric and low-carbon future but added, “It remains to be seen whether the refueling infrastructure incentives and supply-side provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and the CHIPS and Science Act are sufficient to support electrification at the levels envisioned by the proposed standards over the coming years.”

