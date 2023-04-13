Enterprise Mayor proclaims April as ‘Civitan Awareness Month’

Civitan
Civitan(WTVY)
By City of Enterprise
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. – Mayor William E. Cooper proclaimed April 2023 as ‘Civitan Awareness Month’ in the City of Enterprise.

“The local chapter of Civitan International is committed to helping people in our community,” Mayor William E. Cooper said.

“The Club projects provide citizens with meaningful involvement and promotes good citizenship.”

Civitan International, which was founded in 1917 in Birmingham, has a special emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities.

“Civitan is recognized for its support of research and treatment of developmental disabilities through funding of the Civitan International Research Center,” Cooper said.

Cooper encouraged the residents of Enterprise to actively support and take pride in the efforts of the work of Civitans in the community

