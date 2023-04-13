Enterprise Fire Department pulls pup from storm drain

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One pup and his family are especially grateful for the Enterprise Fire Department.

According to his owner, Toby, an American Bulldog went outside Monday night and didn’t come home. His family called the vet and Animal Control but no one had seen Toby,

The next day, they decided to walk the neighborhood in hopes of spotting their dog. On their walk they heard a whining coming from the storm drain.

That’s when the Enterprise Fire Department received a call and responded to rescue the pooch.

EFD Captain Scott Stewart has been with the department for 16 years and said that this was the first time he’s been part of a dog rescue.

“I’m not exactly sure how he ended up down there,” Stewart said in a press release. “We assessed the dog and he seemed to be perfectly fine. He had a little scratch on his backside and that was all that we could tell.”

The firefighters, Animal Control, and neighbors started to figure out the best way to rescue Toby from the concrete covered storm drain.

Someone brought in a Skid Steer Loader to safely remove the concrete slab.

Toby was pulled out of the storm drain and reunited with his family. Not long after his rescue, Toby’s family took to Facebook to share his story and thank the first responders who helped bring their boy back home. They said that Toby aside from being hungry and thirsty, Toby was okay.

