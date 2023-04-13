Drive Electric Alabama Wiregrass Event

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Drive Electric Alabama is hosting awareness campaigns across the state -- including one in Enterprise.

The statewide initiative is a chance for you to “kick the tires” of electric vehicles see how the technology works and ask E-V drivers about their experiences.

It’s this Saturday at Johnny Henderson Park -- in conjunction with the Weevil City Cruisers’ 26th annual car show!

