Dothan Diamond Classic: Geneva vs Houston Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A highly anticipated matchup as the Geneva Panthers took on Houston Academy in the night cap at Westgate.

First inning, runner on third for the Panthers, but Emily Maddox buckles down and gets a strike out. The Raiders would later get out of the inning.

Top of the second now as Kaden Ward able to keep the ball just fair. It’s a big play as Panthers have runners on 2nd and 3rd.

They would later be able to capitalize and take a 2-0 lead.

In the Bottom half, the Raiders would threaten to score, but Katlyn Conner gets a huge K to end the inning.

The Panthers take this one 3-1 over the Raiders.

