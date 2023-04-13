Dothan Diamond Classic: Geneva County vs Dale County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dale County Warriors playing the Geneva County Bulldogs.

The Warriors threaten in the second, but Addie Mae Habbard comes up with the big strikeout to end the inning.

Dale County looked for something big in the second, Elly Castle pops out out to shallow right field, the ball drops and Paige Crawford comes in to score. 3 to nothing Warriors.

Shayleigh Whitman was big in the circle for the Warriors. She gets the strikeout here a several strikeouts

Warriors go on to win this game 4 to nothing.

