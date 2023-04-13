Dothan Diamond Classic: Ashford vs. G.W. Long

Savannah Money for the Yellow Jackets records a two hit pitching performance in a 2-1 win over the Rebels.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Rebels and the Ashford Yellowjackets were part of the many games that headlined day two of the Dothan Diamond Classic.

It was a pitchers duel in this game, Kadence Carroll dumps a single into left field and there goes Trinity Mccree who slides into homesafely. Yellowjackets take the lead after that score.

Later, Rebels down to their final two outs, Savannah Money gets good defense behind her and it’s Shelby Pate with a spectacular catch putting them one out away from the win.

Ashford goes on to get the 2-1 win.

