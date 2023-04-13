Dothan City students participate in peanut breeding program

Hudson Alpha’s WIREGRASS Peanut Project gives students hands on experience.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hudson Alpha, a biotechnology non-profit, is giving students in a Dothan biology class hands on experience relating to a staple crop in the Wiregrass, peanuts.

The project features three phases. In March, the students planted peanuts. This month, they extracted the DNA from each plant in order to analyze them.

Next is phase 3, where students will choose which plants carry traits that would make it the best choice for reproduction.

Representatives from Hudson Alpha are excited to have the students in on the research that they were planning to do in the future. They hope to continue the partnership.

Phase 3 of the program, which began as an initiative in 2022, will begin in May.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
10 things to know about Coley McCraney’s murder trial
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Is DNA enough to convict suspected killer Coley McCraney?
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic

Latest News

A Wiregrass leader will be at the Alabama Community College System Diamond Jubilee Kickoff at...
Wallace-Dothan President speaking at ACCS Anniversary Kickoff
The event will benefit Wiregrass United Way.
Home Oil Company to host golf classic for a good cause
Renovations are coming along at Dothan's most exciting beach.
Water World renovations nearing completion
One nonprofit is helping local high schoolers in a biology class gain research experience...
Hudson Alpha Wiregrass peanut project