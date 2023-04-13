Dothan City students participate in peanut breeding program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hudson Alpha, a biotechnology non-profit, is giving students in a Dothan biology class hands on experience relating to a staple crop in the Wiregrass, peanuts.

The project features three phases. In March, the students planted peanuts. This month, they extracted the DNA from each plant in order to analyze them.

Next is phase 3, where students will choose which plants carry traits that would make it the best choice for reproduction.

Representatives from Hudson Alpha are excited to have the students in on the research that they were planning to do in the future. They hope to continue the partnership.

Phase 3 of the program, which began as an initiative in 2022, will begin in May.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.