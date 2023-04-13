Ariton and G.W. Long set for another classic on baseball diamond

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats and G.W. Long Rebels are set to meet for another clash for the area crown, but if the past two seasons have taught us anything, this likely won’t be the last matchup between the two teams.

Both teams ranked inside the top 10 in Class 2A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

First pitch for the big rivalry is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday with weather permitting.

The rivalry between the Purple Cats and Rebels has been so good lately, including the two matching up in the state semifinals the past two seasons.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.