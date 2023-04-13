4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
10 things to know about Coley McCraney’s murder trial
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Is DNA enough to convict suspected killer Coley McCraney?
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea between Koreas, Japan
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee
In a video released Wednesday morning, Scott announced he was forming an exploratory committee.
Republican Senator Tim Scott launches 2024 exploratory bid
Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries