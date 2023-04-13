15 students share nearly $50K in Dixie Electric Cooperative scholarship funds

15 seniors from Bullock, Macon and Montgomery counties will share nearly $50,000 in scholarships from Dixie Electric Cooperative. Pictured are: Front Row (l to r): Jenesis Foster, Gray Brendle, Delaney Hawthorne, Azaria Hall; 2nd Row (l to r): Aysha Mack, Cailin White, Xequan Hurt; 3rd Row (l to r): Jake Sharpe, Jack Jones, Owen Johnson; 4th Row (l to r): Anna Glynn Lott, Leslie Jacobsen; 5th Row (l to r): Chael Kerr, Joshua Vaughn, Lott Putnam(Source: Dixie Electric Cooperative)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly $50,000 in scholarships has been awarded to 15 area high school seniors, thanks to Dixie Electric Cooperative.

The co-op presented the scholarships to seniors from Bullock, Macon and Montgomery counties during Dixie’s annual scholarships luncheon Wednesday. Fourteen of the students earned scholarships of $3,000 while the fifteenth, Jenesis Foster, saw her amount doubled to $6,000.

“One of our founding cooperative principles is concern for community,” says Gary Harrison, President and CEO of Dixie Electric Cooperative. “By assisting these students with the cost of education, we are empowering them to be future leaders of our community.”

Dixie’s scholarship luncheon started in 1997 with its board of trustees increasing both the number of recipients and the amounts of the scholarships over the years.

The money can be put towards both two and four-year colleges, as well as technical or trade schools.

Applications for graduating seniors are usually available in November of each year with a deadline in mid-February. Anyone interested in learning more about Dixie Electric Cooperative’s scholarship program is encouraged to visit their website at www.dixie.coop.

