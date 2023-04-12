WCCD President to speak at Alabama Community College System Diamond Jubilee Kickoff

Wallace Community College-Dothan President Dr. Linda Young (pictured left) will be heading to...
Wallace Community College-Dothan President Dr. Linda Young (pictured left) will be heading to the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery on Monday to give remarks as part of the kickoff celebration for the Alabama Community College System’s (ACCS) 60th anniversary.(Wallace Community College | Alabama Community College System | WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan President Dr. Linda Young will be heading to the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery on Monday to give remarks as part of the kickoff celebration for the Alabama Community College System’s (ACCS) 60th anniversary.

Dr. Young, who is the first woman technical college president in the Alabama Community College System and the current longest serving president with 35 years of leadership at WCC, will take the stage at the Alabama State Capitol Auditorium for the ACCS Diamond Jubilee Kickoff at 10 a.m. on April 17.

“Our community colleges have been, and continue to be, a part of the vision, the destiny, and the future of so many people in our state,” said Dr. Young. “I am grateful to be a part of making that happen.”

The ACCS Diamond Jubilee will be a celebration across two years that focuses on how Alabama’s community colleges got their start, where they are, and how they continue to serve Alabama’s communities since the signing of legislation in 1963 that laid the groundwork for the ACCS.

After the Diamond Jubilee kickoff, several other local celebrations and community service projects across the state will highlight the two year event and the positive impact made by Alabama’s community and technical colleges.

To learn more about the ACCS diamond jubilee, visit accs.edu/jubilee.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
10 things to know about Coley McCraney’s murder trial
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Is DNA enough to convict suspected killer Coley McCraney?

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Blake Carter Hudson
Former Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to 2019 manslaughter charge
WTVY Wx Logo
Showers And Storms Tonight Through Thursday
Water World
Water World in final leg of construction