WCCD President to speak at Alabama Community College System Diamond Jubilee Kickoff

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan President Dr. Linda Young will be heading to the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery on Monday to give remarks as part of the kickoff celebration for the Alabama Community College System’s (ACCS) 60th anniversary.

Dr. Young, who is the first woman technical college president in the Alabama Community College System and the current longest serving president with 35 years of leadership at WCC, will take the stage at the Alabama State Capitol Auditorium for the ACCS Diamond Jubilee Kickoff at 10 a.m. on April 17.

“Our community colleges have been, and continue to be, a part of the vision, the destiny, and the future of so many people in our state,” said Dr. Young. “I am grateful to be a part of making that happen.”

The ACCS Diamond Jubilee will be a celebration across two years that focuses on how Alabama’s community colleges got their start, where they are, and how they continue to serve Alabama’s communities since the signing of legislation in 1963 that laid the groundwork for the ACCS.

After the Diamond Jubilee kickoff, several other local celebrations and community service projects across the state will highlight the two year event and the positive impact made by Alabama’s community and technical colleges.

To learn more about the ACCS diamond jubilee, visit accs.edu/jubilee.

