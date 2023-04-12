Water World in final leg of construction

Water World
Water World(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World in Dothan is entering the fourth quarter of construction.

Just two weeks ago, the water park team showed off their new sign and now they have announced that construction of the front gate and ticket booth are nearing completion.

Water World has been hard at work replacing the two front ticket booths with eleven in order to cut time guests spend standing in line.

They are also adding more kiosk locker locations, five premium cabanas, 18 standard cabanas, improved park WiFi, and new speakers throughout the park.

A new peanut will also be joining the Water World crew this summer.

Season Passholder Day is April 29 and opening day for the general public is May 6.

To stay up to date with Water World’s renovations, visit their Facebook page.

