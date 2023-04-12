Troy’s SBDC helps local small businesses with expansion

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Small Business Development Center at Troy University hosted its very first Food Expo and Pitch Competition.

The expo marks the end of a 12-week program called the the Rural Food Venture. The program teaches business owners the ins and outs of expanding their businesses.

The expo itself featured a panel of judges, one of those judges being a business owner who pitched his product in front of multi-billionaire business owners on the show Shark Tank. Travis Perry, the owner and inventor of ChordBuddy, has made millions off of his product and shared valuable tools to help smaller businesses.

The SBDC is looking to help local small businesses become a selling point for food tourism, which will help the local communities.

If you own a business or are looking to start one, you can go to Troy’s SBDC website for help with expanding your business.

