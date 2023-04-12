Showers And Storms Tonight Through Thursday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – High clouds associated with the low pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico have been coming through today. Showers will begin to come ashore this evening, lasting off and on through Thursday. There will be a chance for a brief, spin-up tornado Thursday morning, possibly lasting into the afternoon. We stay in the middle 70s Thursday, pushing into the upper 70s by Friday. Saturday should be dry but another front will bring scattered showers by early Sunday morning.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 60°. Winds E 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 76°. Winds SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, few showers. Low near 61°. Winds light SE 5-10.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 78° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers early. Low: 63° High: 79° 50%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

Rain moves in tomorrow