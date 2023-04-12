Showers And Storms Tonight Through Thursday

SYNOPSIS – High clouds associated with the low pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico have been coming through today. Showers will begin to come ashore this evening, lasting off and on through Thursday. There will be a chance for a brief, spin-up tornado Thursday morning, possibly lasting into the afternoon. We stay in the middle 70s Thursday, pushing into the upper 70s by Friday. Saturday should be dry but another front will bring scattered showers by early Sunday morning.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 60°. Winds E 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 76°. Winds SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, few showers. Low near 61°. Winds light SE 5-10.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 78° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers early. Low: 63° High: 79° 50%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.