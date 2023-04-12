Samson sends counteroffer regarding county ARPA funds to commission

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Some push back has reached the Geneva County Commission.

The Samson City Council unanimously agreed not to sign the contract from the Commission, granting them $100 thousand in ARPA funds to put towards emergency response teams.

According to Samson Mayor Clay King, there were a few reasons as to why.

One concern was a clause that, according to King, said the contract could be amended at any time.

“You certainly don’t want to enter into a contract that can be changed at any time,” said King.

The main issue seemed to center around funding, which the Samson council felt was unfair due to the coverage range of Samson Rescue.

“We currently cover 172 square miles outside of our jurisdiction,” said King. ‘Geneva covers 107 square miles, Hartford 89 square miles and Slocomb 75 square miles. So, we are covering a lot more miles but only eligible to even receive the same amount as the other towns.”

“I am certainly not talking down to these other towns,” said King. “These numbers were sent out by the county.”

According to King, the city has sent a counteroffer to the commission that would allocate funds based off square foot coverage area for each EMS team.

“When you divide the total square miles up by the total square miles we cover, our fair share should be $155 thousand dollars,” said King.

While the status of the counteroffer is unknown, Mayor King ensures the Rescue Team will continue to respond, regardless of funding.

“We’re going to continue to provide EMS services. We will figure out a way,” said King. “We are financially sound, but the way this is done is just not acceptable.”

Just a few weeks ago, the Geneva City Council signed the contract and approved the $100 thousand for their EMS team.

Geneva Mayor David Hayes gave News4 a statement as to why the council went forward with the contract.

“Simple reasoning. Since COVID, our team has operated four ambulances. Staffing issues and costs of operations has increased significantly. Since we answer the call of duty and responsibility, we need any and more help from our county to ensure we continue good service.”

