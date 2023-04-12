Rain moves in tomorrow

SYNOPSIS - Today will be dry again before the rain moves in early in the morning ahead of the 4Warn Weather Day for Thursday. Bands of heavy rain will move through and the chance of some strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the day on Thursday starting early in the morning and lasting into the overnight hours on Thursday into Friday morning. Gusty winds will be the main threat but spin-up tornadoes will also be possible. After Thursday we start to see better weather for Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through during the early morning hours on Sunday that could bring a few storms with it but overall looks to be lacking moisture. The start of next week looks quiet.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 76°. Winds E 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Rain moves in. Low near 60°. Winds E 10-20 mph 40%

TOMORROW - Showers and storms. High near 75°. Winds SE 10-20 mph 100%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 79° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

SUN: AM rain, partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 79° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- * Small Craft Advisory* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20-25 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

