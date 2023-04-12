Former Eufaula employee files discrimination lawsuit against city

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former employee with the city of Eufaula has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.

According to a statement released by Jimmie Dwane Middlebrooks’ attorney, they filed the suit based on illegal discrimination and retaliation in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Middlebrook claims he spoke with a human resource representative about ongoing harassment by his supervisor due to his sexual orientation in early June of 2022. He says he attempted multiple times to stop the harassment by speaking with the supervisor, but it continued.

Shortly after speaking with HR, he says he was placed on administrative leave for three days by his supervisor and then terminated on June 15 for “failure to carry out instructions, neglect of duty and anything deemed not in the best interest of the city.”

Middlebrook says he had not received any notice or prior discipline on the termination reason before he was fired.

Court documents say he filed the lawsuit on April 7, claiming he was terminated because of his sexual preference and reporting the harassment.

Middlebrook was employed from July 2020 until his firing in June 2022.

News Leader has reached out to the city and will keep you updated on their response.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
10 things to know about Coley McCraney’s murder trial
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Is DNA enough to convict suspected killer Coley McCraney?
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic

Latest News

Transgender women in Alabama would be prohibited from joining female sports teams in college,...
Alabama House eyes transgender college athlete restrictions
This spring, 60% of fires were caused by debris burning, 15% of fires started due to arson.
Forestry commission talks wildfires in Alabama
One nonprofit is helping local high schoolers in a biology class gain research experience...
Dothan City students participate in peanut breeding program
A Wiregrass leader will be at the Alabama Community College System Diamond Jubilee Kickoff at...
Wallace-Dothan President speaking at ACCS Anniversary Kickoff
The event will benefit Wiregrass United Way.
Home Oil Company to host golf classic for a good cause