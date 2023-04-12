Dothan Diamond Classic: Houston County vs. Brantley

Dothan Diamond Classic: Houston County vs Brantley
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Brantley Bulldogs looked to defend their Diamond Classic Championship as they took on Houston County. Alex Grimes started as pitcher for the Bulldogs.

Bulldogs get defense going well enough to earn a 9-0 win over the lions in the first game of the Diamond Classic.

