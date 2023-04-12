Dothan Diamond Classic: Ariton vs. Slocomb

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lot of back and forth action between the Slocomb Redtops and Ariton Purple Cats at James Oates Park. Jacie Hall in as pitcher to start off the game for the Redtops.

Watch as Macileigh Bragg lines one past the second baseman, Lizzie Faircloth scores and gives the purples cats a 4-3 lead. Purple cats look to extend that lead some more but the Redtops induce a pop up in the infield to end the inning and the threat.

Purple Cats take the game 8-3 over Slocomb.

