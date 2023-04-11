Survey: Gun violence affects half of US families

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family...
According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.(WBNG)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A startling new statistic finds about half of American families have been affected by a gun-related incident.

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.

The survey also found about 17% of adults have witnessed an injury from a shooting.

In total, 54% of U.S. adults say they or a family member have had one of these experiences.

This comes as people are dying in record numbers from firearms in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 49,000 gun-related deaths occurred in 2021, a 23% surge since 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic
31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi (pictured) was booked into the Houston County Jail on...
Suspected Dothan roommate killer returned to jail
Zykeith Jaheim Wimbley Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: 1 suspect charged in drive-by shooting
22-year-old Dekeivon O'Keith Lawton (pictured) is charged with one count of Murder, with his...
Third arrest made in Dothan bar murder case

Latest News

Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky.,...
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Deadly bank mass shooting leaves community reeling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas
Police: Dothan store shooting investigation ongoing
Police: Dothan store shooting investigation ongoing