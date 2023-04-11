Public hearing scheduled to discuss potential public transportation in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A public hearing has been scheduled to discuss the potential for public transportation in Enterprise.

According to a release sent out on Tuesday evening, the hearing will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the Enterprise Farmers Market, and will be hosted by the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission on behalf of the Wiregrass Transit Authority.

“The primary purpose of this hearing is to inform the public the Wiregrass Transit Authority is applying to the Alabama Department of Transportation for a grant that will provide financial assistance for public transportation in the City of Enterprise,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “We encourage residents to attend to express their views about this potential means of public transportation.”

The proposed service would include public transportation for the City of Progress that would operate on a Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. schedule. A potential marked start date would be October 2, with a $3 per one-way trip fare proposed.

The lack of transportation, which is a major barrier for many people, is something Wiregrass Transit Authority transportation director Demetrus Crittenden says they want to go after and change.

“People who are unable to drive or no to have access to a car must depend on friends or family to help them meet their basic daily needs,” Crittenden said. “The inability to travel often leads to isolation, withdrawal from society and neglect of medical needs.”

As part of the proposed service, grant funding would provide federal financial assistance for Administration, Operational, and Capital Expenses, with capital funding going towards the purchase of the transit vehicles.

