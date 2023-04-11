Pet of the Week: Little Lorelei

Melissa Gideon joins us for our weekly segment of Pet of the Week to introduce a new furry friend, Lorelei
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for another Tuesday segment of Pet of the Week to introduce the Wiregrass toa new furry friend named Lorelei.

Lorelei is a 2 year old, grey and white domestic long hair cat. Melissa Gideon with the shelter tells News4 that she is on the smaller side than a normal 2 year old cat.

She is very loving once she warms up to people. This is because she was a stray but shelter workers are making progress with her every day.

If you are interested in finding out more about Leon or interested in adoption, or you would like to make a food donation, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic
31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi (pictured) was booked into the Houston County Jail on...
Suspected Dothan roommate killer returned to jail
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
10 things to know about Coley McCraney’s murder trial
22-year-old Dekeivon O'Keith Lawton (pictured) is charged with one count of Murder, with his...
Third arrest made in Dothan bar murder case

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Pet of the Week: Little Lorelei
Pet of the Week: Little Lorelei
Learn what it takes to be a City of Dothan lifeguard
Learn how to be a City of Dothan lifeguard
Talking "Flea Across Florida" in Chipley
Talking "Flea Across Florida" in Chipley