Pet of the Week: Little Lorelei

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for another Tuesday segment of Pet of the Week to introduce the Wiregrass toa new furry friend named Lorelei.

Lorelei is a 2 year old, grey and white domestic long hair cat. Melissa Gideon with the shelter tells News4 that she is on the smaller side than a normal 2 year old cat.

She is very loving once she warms up to people. This is because she was a stray but shelter workers are making progress with her every day.

If you are interested in finding out more about Leon or interested in adoption, or you would like to make a food donation, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

