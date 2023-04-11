One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside DC funeral home

Police are looking for a gunman after one person was killed and three others injured in a...
Police are looking for a gunman after one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a funeral home in Washington Tuesday.(WJLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — One man was killed and three other people were critically injured Tuesday in a shooting outside of a funeral for a homicide victim in the nation’s capital, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said a police officer was stationed near the funeral home in northeast Washington where the service was held when the gunfire broke out around 12: 30 p.m.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes after a funeral ended for a victim of a homicide who was shot and killed in March. The victim’s family had asked police to have officers near the funeral, Contee said.

At least four people were shot, Contee said. One man died at the scene and three more people — two men and a woman — were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS.

“At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted,” Contee said at a news conference outside the funeral home. “We’re unsure why that is, why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that.”

Police have made no arrests in the case.

The gunfire comes as the country reels from the latest string of mass shootings, including five people killed at a Louisville bank on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic
31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi (pictured) was booked into the Houston County Jail on...
Suspected Dothan roommate killer returned to jail
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
10 things to know about Coley McCraney’s murder trial
22-year-old Dekeivon O'Keith Lawton (pictured) is charged with one count of Murder, with his...
Third arrest made in Dothan bar murder case

Latest News

Firefighters described the vehicle as an “obstruction” but said they were able to secure a...
Firefighters bust windows, run hose through car to get to hydrant
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in...
Suit: Chocolate factory ignored warnings before deadly blast