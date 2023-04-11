Nolen to take over as Hartford mayor

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Hartford is returning to their past to address their open spot at mayor, as Wendel Nolen has been voted into the office by the Hartford City Council in a 3-2 vote.

Nolen, who has served as Hartford mayor and as a member of the city council before, lost as the incumbent in the 2020 mayoral election against now former mayor Neil Strickland after only receiving 20% of the vote. Nolen claimed via social media in 2020 he had contracted COVID during the final month of the campaign, impacting his ability to meet voters and hold events in the last month before election day.

The vote on Monday came in a special session which also saw District Five City Councilman Ron Adams step down as Pro-Tempore Mayor, allowing the council to vote for a new mayor.

District 3′s Zane Fowler, District 4′s Paul Fondren, and District 5′s Ron Adams all nominated Nolen, while District 2 councilman Ted Thompson nominated Alabama State Representative Jeff Sorrells for the mayor seat. Sorrell served as mayor of Hartford from 2008 to 2018 when he stepped down to move to the state house, and also was a council member from 2000 to 2004.

District 1 councilwoman Melissa Clements declined to make a nomination, but did state she had many nominations to take the position. Both Thompson and Clements represented the dissenting votes in the decision to elect Nolen.

Former mayor Strickland offered a statement to News4, supporting both Nolen and the council saying, “I wish he [Nolen] and the council the best of luck. Anyway I could ever help them, I would.”

Nolen told News4 he will have a statement in a few days.

