Nolen to take over as Hartford mayor

Wendel Nolen (pictured right) takes the oath of office during Monday's special meeting, which...
Wendel Nolen (pictured right) takes the oath of office during Monday's special meeting, which saw the Hartford City Council select him as the new mayor in a 3-2 vote.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Hartford is returning to their past to address their open spot at mayor, as Wendel Nolen has been voted into the office by the Hartford City Council in a 3-2 vote.

Nolen, who has served as Hartford mayor and as a member of the city council before, lost as the incumbent in the 2020 mayoral election against now former mayor Neil Strickland after only receiving 20% of the vote. Nolen claimed via social media in 2020 he had contracted COVID during the final month of the campaign, impacting his ability to meet voters and hold events in the last month before election day.

READ MORE >>> Hartford’s great resignation

The vote on Monday came in a special session which also saw District Five City Councilman Ron Adams step down as Pro-Tempore Mayor, allowing the council to vote for a new mayor.

District 3′s Zane Fowler, District 4′s Paul Fondren, and District 5′s Ron Adams all nominated Nolen, while District 2 councilman Ted Thompson nominated Alabama State Representative Jeff Sorrells for the mayor seat. Sorrell served as mayor of Hartford from 2008 to 2018 when he stepped down to move to the state house, and also was a council member from 2000 to 2004.

District 1 councilwoman Melissa Clements declined to make a nomination, but did state she had many nominations to take the position. Both Thompson and Clements represented the dissenting votes in the decision to elect Nolen.

Former mayor Strickland offered a statement to News4, supporting both Nolen and the council saying, “I wish he [Nolen] and the council the best of luck. Anyway I could ever help them, I would.”

Nolen told News4 he will have a statement in a few days.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic
31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi (pictured) was booked into the Houston County Jail on...
Suspected Dothan roommate killer returned to jail
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
10 things to know about Coley McCraney’s murder trial
22-year-old Dekeivon O'Keith Lawton (pictured) is charged with one count of Murder, with his...
Third arrest made in Dothan bar murder case

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
36-year-old Jesse Morgan Hinson in 2022 engaged in a scamming scheme that involved him falsely...
Troy man pleads guilty to federal mail fraud
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting