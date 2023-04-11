“JB & Tracie: The Teen Murders” premieres April 14 on News4 digital platforms

Watch “JB & Tracie: The Teen Murders,” Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. on News4′s apps on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, as well as the WTVY News4 YouTube page.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 24 years after their disappearance and murder, we revisit this chilling case to try and unravel what we know and don’t know about what happened to JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

