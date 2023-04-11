“JB & Tracie: The Teen Murders” premieres April 14 on News4 digital platforms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 24 years after their disappearance and murder, we revisit this chilling case to try and unravel what we know and don’t know about what happened to JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Watch “JB & Tracie: The Teen Murders,” Friday, April 14 at 6:00 p.m. on News4′s apps on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, as well as the WTVY News4 YouTube page.

