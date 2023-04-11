Holmes County Sheriff’s Office warns of church scammers

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has identified and is currently seeking the two men pictured.

According to HCSO, these men have recently approached several local churches and provided fake names with fake detailed stories to ask for money.

Several Holmes County churches have been victims of this scam, including two as recently as Easter Sunday.

Contact was made with Alabama authorities who have confirmed that they are familiar with the men, who have been involved in defrauding numerous churches in Alabama as well.

In an effort to ensure the congregations of Holmes County are able to continue helping those with legitimate needs, Sheriff Tate wants local churches to be fully aware of this ongoing scam.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.