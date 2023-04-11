Headland’s Dozier commits to Mississippi State
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Headland’s Caleb Dozier has announced he is committing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The three-star linebacker and tight end helped the Rams reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018 in the 2022 season.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.