Headland’s Dozier commits to Mississippi State

A big day for Headland High School junior Caleb Dozier, as the three-star two-way football player has committed to play in the SEC.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Headland’s Caleb Dozier has announced he is committing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The three-star linebacker and tight end helped the Rams reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018 in the 2022 season.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
One critically injured in Dothan store shooting
Henry County
Henry County men face charges that include Kidnapping and Rape
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured
31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi (pictured) was booked into the Houston County Jail on...
Suspected Dothan roommate killer returned to jail

Latest News

The Wallace Govs fall short of the rally in this contest, as they are downed 9-7 by the Coastal...
Wallace baseball drops game against Coastal Alabama-East
Just five days until the defending Sun Belt Conference Champions return home to Veterans...
Troy T-Day set for Saturday
A big day for Headland High School junior Caleb Dozier, as the three-star two-way football...
Dozier commits to Mississippi State
The Wallace Govs fall short of the rally in this contest, as they are downed 9-7 by the Coastal...
Govs fall in make-up matchup with Warhawks