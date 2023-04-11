Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The United Methodist Church has subpoenaed one of its retired bishops to testify as an expert witness in its dispute with a bolting congregation.

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership have their first courtroom showdown on Wednesday.

He is among at least a dozen witnesses who could testify.

Harvest is suing the denomination in a dispute that stems from social disagreements, including gay and same-sex marriage.

Concerned that denomination leadership could seize its Fortner Street campus, Harvest filed suit in November.

But the more significant issue may be how much Harvest must pay to leave the denomination---up to $1.2 million, according to those with first-hand knowledge of the matter but not authorized to speak publicly.

UMC wants the suit dismissed, and an out-of-court resolution reached.

Harvest, that voted almost unanimously to secede, filed numerous affidavits on Monday to support its legal position in this case.

Hundreds of other churches have also split from the UMC, though most without legal action.

Bryan pastored several churches, including Dothan’s First Methodist, before being elected bishop in 2016.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.