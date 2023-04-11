Dry End To The Evening

SYNOPSIS – Near normal temperatures will prevail through much of the week. Rain chances will go up as a low pressure system forms in the Gulf Of Mexico and takes aim at the coast line by Wednesday night, lasting through Thursday. There will be off and on showers most of the day Thursday and thick clouds as this system passes through the Wiregrass. A lower-end threat of a brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, and as a result, Thursday is a 4Warn Weather Day.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 78°. Winds E 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, few showers. Low near 60°. Winds E 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Off and on showers. Low: 60° High: 75° 90%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 79° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 79° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

