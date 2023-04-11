Dothan Diamond Classic schedule changes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Diamond Classic (DDC) tournament is taking place April 11 through April 15 but with some slight changes to the schedule.

According to DDC organizers, Thursday, April 13 games have been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 12 due to the high chance of rain predicted for the area.

Games will still be played at the same times on the same fields.

News4 will be live from the tournament to give updates on the local teams!

Current Dothan Diamond Classic schedule. (Dothan Diamond Classic)

