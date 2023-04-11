Breezy again today

SYNOPSIS - Another morning in the 50s across the area, this afternoon will be breezy again with temperatures a little warmer in the lower 70s for highs. We will stay dry today and tomorrow before Thursday which is a 4WARN Weather day for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms as the cut off low moves ashore. Gusty winds with some of the storms will be the main threat but we will have to watch for the chance of a few tornadoes as well. The good news is it looks to move out quickly and Friday and Saturday look good before our next cold front moves in during the morning hours on Sunday. We will keep an eye on it as well for the chance of a few stronger storms. The start of next week looks quiet.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 76°. Winds E 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Showers and storms. Low: 60° High: 74° 80%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 78° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 81° 0%

SUN: AM rain, partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 79° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 80° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- * Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20-25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

