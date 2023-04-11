Alabama lawmakers advance bill to improve state trooper retirement benefits

State lawmakers are moving a bill that will give state troopers better retirement benefits.
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers are moving a bill that will give state law enforcement officers better retirement benefits. Lawmakers say this bill could help them keep the troopers they already have.

Troopers currently receive Tier 2 retirement benefits. They can retire at the age of 62 after 10 years of service.

Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Autauga County, has a bill that makes them eligible for Tier 1, which allows for retirement at any age with 25 years of experience or at 60 years old with 10 years of experience.

“It’s an added benefit from where they are now, and obviously a benefit costs more money. That cost of the state is about $2.2 billion per year,” said Chambliss.

The bill got unanimous approval from state senators.

“We venerate those men and women who are attempting to keep us safe,” said Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Crenshaw County.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor released a statement: “On behalf of the employees of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I cannot express our gratitude and appreciation enough, to not only Senator Clyde Chambliss for both sponsoring and championing our retirement bill, but to all the Senators that voted and enabled the bill to pass. Today was a huge first step in the passage of our retirement bill which will greatly enhance our Agency’s ability to attract and retain excellent law enforcement officers, so we are able to continue the tradition of providing the highest level of quality service to the citizens of our great state.”

The bill passed the Senate chamber unanimously last week. The bill will be in a House committee Wednesday.

There is another lawmaker looking to increase state trooper pay to help with recruitment, but that bill is not yet introduced.

