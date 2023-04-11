10 things to know about Coley McCraney’s murder trial

1. Coley McCraney goes on trial April 17 at the Dale County Courthouse, facing charges that he shot Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999. He is charged with five counts of capital murder because Alabama law sometimes permits multiple charges related to single crimes.

2. The murders occurred at an undetermined location, though Ozark police found their bodies in the trunk of Ms. Beasley’s car parked along a narrow street near Dale Medical Center. Investigators say mud covered the girls’ jeans, but their car had no mud or significant dirt on it.

3. McCraney was arrested 20 years later when police, who believed his relative could be the killer, sent a DNA sample that McCraney voluntarily provided to a lab. The Ozark police chief at that time said McCraney’s turned out to be a match. Forensic experts estimate there is less than one in 14 million chances of a false match.

5. McCraney’s attorneys, following his arrest, indicated they won’t challenge the DNA but, instead, could claim that McCraney and Ms. Beasley had a sexual relationship, but he is not the killer. Outside of court, they have not spoken publicly about the case in nearly four years because the judge issued orders limiting their comments.

6. There will be 14 jurors selected for the trial, including two alternates who could take over if a primary juror unexpectedly leaves the panel. Before deliberations, the judge will dismiss the alternates, whose identities are kept secret until then.

7. No live or recorded broadcast of the trial is allowed because cameras and audio devices are not permitted in Alabama courtrooms. Spectators are allowed.

8. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is the lead prosecutor and is joined by Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Lee Thomas and Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey. David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough are McCraney’s attorneys, and Circuit Judge William Filmore will preside.

9. The length of the trial depends on how many witnesses testify. There are over 150 subpoenaed, but not all will take the stand. Proceedings will go into a second week, possibly a third.

10. If McCraney is convicted as charged, the trial will take longer because the jury would resume deliberations to consider two punishment options---life in prison or death.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.