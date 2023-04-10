Turning Warmer; Rainy On Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’ll be watching the Gulf of Mexico this week as an area of low pressure forms, thanks to upper-level energy dropping in from the north. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for us on Thursday, with some potential for severe weather. We’ve declared Thursday a 4Warn Weather Day for the expected disruptions.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers south. Low near 53°.  Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 76° 10%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 74° 80%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 81° 10%

SUN: A few showers early, otherwise partly sunny. Low: 65° High: 79° 30%

MON: Partly sunny.  Low: 52° High: 74° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-30 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

